Connect with us

Style

Chimmy and Co Unveils Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Tagged "Spirit"

Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 8th, 2020

Style

Watch Now: Didi Olomide's Birthday Shindig Was Kind of Amazing

Style

We Love to See It! Beyoncé spotlighted these African Designers in #BlackIsKing

Style

Alert: You Have To See REKANA's Latest Drop

Style

Pepper Row's New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Style

BellaNaija Style presents The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa's Fashion Future - August 8th, 2020

Style

Deyemi Okanlawon and Somto Akanegbu Just Reminded Us: No One Does Menswear Trad Like Vanskere

Style

This Vogue-Approved Senegalese Designer Is Now Available On Moda Operandi!

Style

An Ode to Sam Adegoke’s Super Sharp Style on #Dynasty 

Style

Chimmy and Co Unveils Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Tagged “Spirit”

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Menswear brand Chimmy and Co has unveiled its new collection tagged Spirit.

According to the creative director Chimmie Ijezie:

This collection is dedicated to my Spirit, my inner person. I was inspired by the solemn times trying to connect with my spirit, my inner being, and seeking solace from him. In the course of creating this collection, there were times I was down or depressed, and there was really no one to comfort me or talk to other than my inner being, and somehow my inner being, my “Spirit” seemed to be there for me.

The outfits were created to look simple and solemn, while at the same time exploring different African fabrics. Fabrics were sourced from within Nigeria. For this collection, we worked mostly with remnant Asooke and silk from merchants to prevent waste. Other fabrics used include African tribal prints, linen, crepe and cotton.

The collection equally includes a hand-knitted crochet jacket made in collaboration with Floydcardigancolltn. Crocheting is gradually becoming an acceptable fashion art and what better time than now to include in our collection.

The styling of this lookbook is created to reveal a sort of solemn sanctuary, with the smoke from the burning incense in the pot, as seen in most spiritual rituals.

See the full lookbook below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits
Brand: CHIMMY AND CO @chimmyandco
Creative Direction/ Styling: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Photography: @rotimiore
Models: David Olagunju (@blazejavu ) from Elite Model Look East-West Africa 2019, and Alvan Omoreige (@alvan_lasgidi)
Crochet Jacket in collaboration with Floydcardigancolltn (@Floydcardigancolltn)

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How #BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Uchenna of Nigenius is Contributing to Educational Development in Nigeria

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Advertisement
css.php