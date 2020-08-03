Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 8th, 2020

LEVERAGE THE SPOTLIGHT

Over the last 5 years the way we think, talk about and approach the red carpet has changed significantly. And, certainly, post- COVID-19 and the explosion of the BLM Movement, it’s going to change even more. Some pundits believe that Black & African designers are poised to be represented in a much bigger way than they have been in the past – so how can we leverage the spotlight to build global businesses from the continent? How can stylists, brands and celebrities use fashion and the red-carpet opportunity (from premieres and award shows to press junkets and other promotional appearances) to send a message about Black fashion and Black consumption?