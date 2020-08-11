Looking Good can be Fun & Tobi Bakre proves this as he features in the ‘Grooming the Modern Man’ Series by David Wej

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Not too long ago, male grooming was not even a thing. Any man spending hours on his appearance and when picking out his underwear and outfits seemed weird, mainly because it simply wasn’t the norm. 

It was expected for men to dress up quickly, without much thought, and throw on the first thing they can pick out of the closet.

But times are changing…

Grooming is becoming very important and looking good is top on the mind of the modern man. We would be exploring the various ways David Wej can help you look good, feel good, and become a modern man from your underwear to pajamas/loungewear to your outfits for business meetings and special events.

  • Staying Indoors

Due to the pandemic, staying at home has become the new norm. It has been proven that comfortable underwear and pajamas help to improve blood flow and increase the quality of sleep. Comfortability in style is important to the body and health. With the new breathable David Wej pajamas and loungewear, you have no excuse to wear unhealthy clothes at home. This collection helps you maintain your style while you are at home.

  • Sweat no more 

Introducing the David Wej sweat proof undershirt. This is a daily essential for all men. You might have experienced moments where visible sweat marks show up and try to ruin your day. These visible sweaty underarms may be uncomfortable and embarrassing. The sweat-proof undershirt is made from bamboo Supima cotton which draws moisture away from the skin and guarantees 100% protection against visible underarm sweat keeping you clean and fresh all day.

 

 

  • Hitting the streets

You probably have loads of business meetings to attend and brunch meetups with friends in the heart of your city. The modern man aspires to look good, exude confidence, and display a high level of professionalism at all times. This collection ensures that you can look and feel good at every outing with a wide variety of formal, urban, and business casual.

  • Your special moments

Birthdays, Weddings, and special events – We know how important these moments are to you and we would ensure these moments are memorable. The new Dillon collection provides you with all the glamorous styles you need.

The new Dillon collection has been designed based on the styling needs and comfortability of the modern man. Every piece from your loungewear to urban, glam down to your formal wear would transform your look and help you stand out from the crowd.

Website: https://davidwej.com/

Instagram: @Davidwej

Twitter:@DavidWej

Facebook:@DavidWej

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

