#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

Nigeria's Iyeneobong Essien & Elizabeth Ayanacho Featured in Malala Fund's 2020 Game Changers Series

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here's Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Lead Camp 2020: Union Bank Partners with Junior Achievement Nigeria to Empower the Girl Child | August 17th-21st

Looking to Learn More & Prepare for the Future of Work? Philip Consulting is Introducing the pcl. Micro Courses Bite-sized Learning for the Busy Individual

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

'Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

SME100Africa is Excited to Unveil a New Book “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship” written by Charles Odii | August 12

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we celebrate Etimbuk Imuk, an agropreneur and consultant who’s helping people build sustainable agriculture business.

She’s the founder of Eti Farms Global, which encourages healthy eating through the cultivation, processing, packaging and sales of edible mushrooms.

She’s also the co-founder of Agroinnovation Business Hub. The agro consultancy business, founded in 2018, has trained more than 5000 people directly and indirectly on sustainable farming techniques in the snail, vegetables, plantain, and mushroom production.

Etimbuk decided to start her oyster mushroom farming business after the experienced, first hand, the healing power of the vegetable.

She had been battling asthma all her life and the meds had little or no effect on her. One day, her doctor recommended that she tried mushrooms. Although, mushrooms weren’t readily available, she and her family decided to grow their own and she included it in every meal she had. It turned her life around. Now she wants everyone to know of the benefits of mushrooms.

Armed with a bachelors degree in Soil Science from the University of Calabar, Etimbuk decided to start Eti Farms Global in 2019 and the business has grown in leaps and bounds since then.

She doesn’t just want to sell a product, Etimbuk says she wants to let people know the benefits of eating healthy. While she understands that their are poisonous variations of mushrooms, she wants people to know that their are also some with health benefits.

In 2019, Etimbuk won the ELOY Foundation Award for Enterprise and SME100 Nigeria Award (Agriculture Category). She was named in Leading Ladies Africa’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in. Nigeria list.

We celebrate Etimbuk for being an inspiration in entrepreneurship and for promoting healthy eating and we’re rooting for her.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

