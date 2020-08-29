Lala Akindoju Rocks A Pretty Pink Look To Promote ‘The Smart Money Woman TV Show’

Lala Akindoju was on #TSMWPRESSTour duties on TVC Connect’s ‘Wake Up Nigeria’ on Friday morning in Lagos, following her castmate Osas Ighodaro and executive producer Arese Ugwu at other press rounds earlier in the week.

We are absolutely obsessed with this major Sixties inspired moment! From the hair and makeup to the supremely mod shift, this is one of our favourite Lala Akindoju looks to date.

Continuing with the retro mood, this floral organza burnout shift by Nigerian brand Spazio Label gave her a fun but undeniable vibe. It could be said the look was all the more striking for its barely-there accessories and styling. For her beauty look, she opted for a 60’s style side part ‘flippy’ bob and minimal accessories completed the look.

Credits

Makeup: @prospottedmakeover

Wig: @hairbybeesroots

Styled by: @vaavavoom

DBA: @kindredkreative

