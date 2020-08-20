Here’s Your Exclusive First Look At LaviebyCK’s New Swimwear Collection

Cameroonian designer Claude Lavie Kameni has announced that her brand LaviebyCK will be diversifying into swimwear, just in time for summer 2020 vacations. The LA-based cult-brand has gained a lot of attention from IT girls including Tracee Ellis Ross, Jackie Aina, Nomzamo Mbatha and more because of its elaborate, Afrocentric designs.

As expected, the first pieces from the new range follow LaviebyCK’s bold and vibrant aesthetic. The Le Voyage collection includes colourful one-piece swimsuits with flattering cut-out details made with Ankara fabrics.

The full collection launches today and we can’t wait to see it!

See more looks below:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Watch the teaser video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claude Lavie Kameni (@laviebyck) on Aug 7, 2020 at 10:57am PDT



Credits

Design and Creative Direction by Claude Kameni @laviebyck

Photographer: @mcgregorlapierre

Videographer: @somedudenameddevs

Model: @whitney_mercy

Model: @nyadhuor

Model: @ivycoco23

MUA: @jjulesbeauty

Hair: @hairbyjeannine

Gold Choker: @trufacebygrace

Location: @bluelagoonjungle