Learn How To Rock A Camouflage Look The Latasha Lagos Way

Latasha Ngwube positively oozed utilitarian chic at the Accelerate TV hosted shindig celebrating her cover on Sunday (August 16th).

The media personality’s 1407 Style custom dress was in a camouflage pattern, but she definitely didn’t blend in. The subdued greens complemented her sun-kissed curly half updo and bronzed makeup by BeMe Beauty Studio.

We love the olive green colour of this look that’s at once fashionable – and sultry. The fluidity of the silhouette is softened by the feminine v-neckline bringing a perfect balance to this look.

She opted to amplify the relaxed feel of the look with black platform sneakers.

Check out more photos below:

Credits

Event @accelerate_tv in honor of #TheCover

Hosted by @debolalagos and supported by @gordonsmoringa with a curated menu by @smolefikpots!

MUA- @bemebeautystudio

Mane- @hairbyugo

Earrings- @lush_jewels

Nails- @junettesbeauty

Outfit- @14zeroseven

