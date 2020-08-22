Connect with us

Only Didi Olomide Can Make A Neon Feathered Outfit Look This Effortless

Only Didi Olomide Can Make A Neon Feathered Outfit Look This Effortless

BellaNaija Style

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Paris based Congolese model and influencer Didi Olomide has spent the last few weeks  creating memorable fashion moments while celebrating her birthday.

On this occasion, whilst in Monte Carlo she opted for the cool elegance of this slinky two piece where her particular brand of sultry, confident femininity shone through.

This flamboyant look features a lime green Attico feathered crop top, and Fenty silk satin lime and purple tie dye maxi skirt with draped detailing, accented with a high slit.

Didi’s fresh face lets us focus on her outfit, which we  think was a great call, considering the bold elements of this look.

Amina Muaddi sandals and her signature pixie completed her look.

Credits

Top @the_attico

Skirt @fenty

Shoes @aminamuaddi

