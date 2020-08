Victony, an 18 year old Engineering undergraduate of Imo State University is a trippy vocalist with a delivery so electric. He dropped a fan favourite titled “Sing My Song” in February, and now he’s dropped a follow-up single titled “Space & Time.”

This single, a fine blend of trap and afro, is the first off a joint collaborative project with the MainlandBlockParty titled “Saturn.”

Listen and enjoy:

Download.