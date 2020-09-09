“I will gift my N1million win to my only parent, my mother” – 9mobile Mega Millions Winner

As more winners continue to emerge across the country in the ongoing Mega Millions Promo courtesy of Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunication company, Ade Odewunmi Oluwaseun, a sophomore at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic who claimed her N1million at the 9mobile Experience Centre along Allen Avenue, Lagos, has decided on what many are describing as a most commendable gesture.

According to Oluwaseun, she intends to give the whole cash prize to her mother who is a single parent and struggling to take care of her two children. The 9mobile Mega Millions promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily. Also, customers will also win smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Just like other winners in the Mega Millions promo, Oluwaseun had thought that the promo was a hoax. “At first, I thought that it was a scam, then I got a call from a 9mobile customer service representative that I should come and claim my money. I never believed it until I got here only to see that it is real. My mummy is a single parent and we are struggling at the moment. So, I will give the money to my mother so that she can use it to cater for my elder sister and me. For those who are still in doubt this promo, I want them to know and believe that it is real. I want to appreciate 9mobile for this Mega Millions Promo”, an elated Oluwaseun said.

Also, Emmanuel Ochia who hails from Benue state said that he didn’t know that the 9mobile Mega Millions promo was on until he received a text message on September 5th, 2020 that he had won a smartphone from 9mobile.

“I didn’t take it seriously until I was called five different times. I was excited when I was informed that I have won a smartphone. For those that doubt this promo, I want to tell them that it is not a scam. When they told me that I won, I went on line to verify and I saw proofs online of customers’ winnings. That was when I believed that it is real. They should keep recharging and could be lucky winners. I will continue to recharge until I win the grand prize of 10million.”

Describing the modalities of the promo, 9mobile’s Acting Director, Marketing, ‘Layi Onafowokan, said the Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism. “To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10, 000 monthly, over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand prize” Onafowokan explained.

“Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime,” he submitted.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.