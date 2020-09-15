Connect with us

FATE Foundation celebrates Adenike Adeyemi on her Selection for the 2020 Eisenhower Fellowships’ Women’s Leadership Program 🎉

Adenike Adeyemi, the Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Nigeria’s foremost enterprise development nonprofit has been selected for the 2020 Eisenhower Fellowships’ Women’s Leadership Program. According to the EF Press Release, Adenike was selected as part of 25 ascendant leaders from 14 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America and diversity profession for the EF prestigious 2020 Women’s Leadership Program.

Fellows of the 2020 Eisenhower Fellowships’ will benefit from a five-week exchange that leverages the organization’s global network of trailblazing talent to help the Fellows pursue projects that better the world. Adapting to the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, EF will host the 2020 Women’s Leadership as an all virtual experience, connecting the Fellows online with leading experts in their fields across the U.S as well as with other Eisenhower Fellows. Each Fellow will have daily individual virtual meetings with U.S. thought leaders to emphasize collaboration and expand their professional networks.

Adenike Adeyemi leads a team of 30 staff and 500 volunteers who provide incubation and accelerator support for 6,500 Nigerian entrepreneurs across 16 of the country’s 36 states. Her key accomplishments since joining FATE Foundation in 2015 include overseeing the publication of 7 research reports on Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem of micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises, expanding the organization’s flagship programs beyond Lagos and Rivers state to a nationwide footprint, establishing leading incubator and accelerator programs and developing digital resource platforms for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Adenike Adeyemi joins a group of high achieving EF Fellows from Nigeria including Yewande Sadiku, Samaila Zubairu, Hassan Usman, Segun Olukoya, Mezuo Nwuneli, Kola Masha, Ayisha Osori, and Doyin Abiola.

