The Showdown Between Anthony Joshua & Kubrat Pulev is Happening December 12

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We recall that back in June 2020, the fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev was set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was forced to be postponed to a probable unknown date in December.

Now, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that a new date has been set.

According to talkSport, Anthony Joshua is set to defend his WBA and IBO titles against IBF Mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on the 12th of December at the London’s O2 Arena.

“Yes, December 12 at the O2 is the plan for AJ,” said Eddie to Boxing Scene.

Pulev’s co-promoter John Writ also added:

We are happy that the fight appears to be back on track and that we have a new date and site.
There is still some tweaking to do on the contract but we are optimistic it should be concluded this week.

The initial bout between Anthony and Pulev was supposed to take place on 2nd December, 2018, but was declined by pulev due to an injury. This led Carols Takam to take up the fight against Anthony Joshua. 

Finally, we have a date to look forward to.

 

