AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 353

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Make up and turban @genoveramakeovers
Photography @yjpictures
Dress @haute_couture_ng

#AsoEbiBella @_sasay

Makeup and gele @rubyzainbeauty
Dress @veekee_james
Makeup and gele @rubyzainbeauty
Dress @veekee_james

Sister of the bride @zaiii_o

#AsoEbiBella @ms.vog
Dress @la_luba_09

@solasobowale
Styled by @tiannahstyling
Outfit Designed by @elegantebytiannah styling
head gear by @urezkulture
Shot by @segun_wealth

Planner @qmaravieplanners
Photography @bighweddings

⠀Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @y_glam
Hair @t.e.t__
Hair Styled by @Caulcrickstyles

Outfit/Styling : @ceo_jfk
📸 : @cognitostudiosphotography

Belle @bellobusayo
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @makeupbychinny
Hair @beedaisyhair
Photography: @officialphotofreak

Stylist – @swankyjerry
Outfit – @veekee_james
Sandals – @jimmychoo
Hair – @mizwanneka
Photograhy- @ayoalasi

#AsoEbiBella @zzainab_ibrahim

Wedding guests

@berniciaboateng
Dress @lcobbina

OUTFITS: @wole.job

@chichiokonkwo_
Makeup: @genoveramakeovers

#Ankara Outfit @payporte
Makeup @pamelamorgannn
Hair @royalhairs
📸 @novographer

Dress: @sgtcclothing
Hair from @hairbyomoh
Make up: @ceeyonceemua
Hair styled: @honeyc.thestylist
Styling and Creative Director @infoworldcharming
Photo captured: @shots_by_mena

Dress @stsignatures
Makeup by #Stellacharles
Photography by @oluwatobbie

#AsoEbiBella @lilyafe in @khavhia_woman

#AsoEbiBella @ann_ita1 Outfit • @adjoayeboahclothing
Fabric • @gtp_fashion
Hair• @sardolf_beauty

#AsoEbiBella @nanaadjoawalker
Dress: @milirv__

Photo: @otaibayomii

#AsoEbiBella @esianderson
outfit @xesi_apparel

Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_

Dress: @houseofborah
Makeup @makeupbycherries
Photo credit @officialphotofreak

#AsoEbiBella @_mr.jess

Dress: @e22stylezone

outfit @niposkin_official
fabric @gtp_fashion
makeup @blackcherrygh
hair @firstchoicesalon
📸 @chocolate_shot_it

#AsoEbiBella in @cobby_woman

Kids!

Cuties @ellesmarcetic
Mummy @missyblissmakeovers
Okuku @fibeads
Photography: @elearnogoodeyphotography

📸: @mofebamuyiwa
Hair by @amuzatfatimah
Dress by @heiresscouturenigeria

Photography: @Sorce_photography
Videography: @kobyshot_this
Decor: @kedfinaevents
Bride’s kente: @Angie_rocks_collection
Kente: @goba_kente

Baby- @heavenly_dera
Hair- @solangehairandbeauty
Picture- @ashravinjohn

Dress by @kudcol
Hair @hairbysleame
Photography: @modu27phorography

Dress @wonderchildforkids

Makeup @eeswatmakeovers
Aso Oke @b_ajidebyabi
Designer @b_ajideclothing
Accessories @ordawyse_jewels
Shoe and purse @bbmaxluxury
Gele stylist @abydouz_gele
Photographer @olufemi.oluwatosin @femicaution
Videographer @kedutv

@tiannahsplacempire and @junewisse
Outfits @elegantebytiannah styling
Shot by @segun_wealth of @tiannahphotoshoot

Outfit by Mum @sassybyselimat
Hair Styled by @tobbiestouch
Makeup @oshewabeauty

Photography: @mimsphotographyy⠀⠀

