Darey comes through with a new infectious summer party jam titled “Jojo” featuring dancehall superstar Patoranking, ahead of his forthcoming EP “Way Home“.

“Jojo” is a follow up of the multi-award winning singer’s recent single, also from his coming EP, “Jah Guide Me” which shot to number 1 in the Nigerian singles charts and the top 20 UK iTunes charts.

Watch the lyric video below:



Pre-order “Way Home” below: