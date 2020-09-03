Connect with us

Scoop

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & his Family are Recovering Fast from COVID-19

Scoop Sweet Spot

Niecy Nash is Giving Us another Peek into her Wedding to Jessica Betts

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija5: From Different Relationship Triangles to Her #BBNaija Journey... Wathoni is Answering 10 of Your Questions

Movies & TV Scoop

Team Gold wins the Johnnie Walker Task & the Housemates put their Photography Skills to Test on #BBNaija Day 45

Movies & TV Scoop

John Boyega talks Standing Off against a Boatman in Calabar & being a Black Man on "Star Wars" with British GQ

Scoop

The Showdown Between Anthony Joshua & Kubrat Pulev is Happening December 12

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija5: Ten Questions with Brighto on Love Triangle, #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show

Scoop Sweet Spot

Peter Okoye has the Sweetest Words for His Wife Lola Omotayo on Her Birthday ❤️

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" is Coming | But First, Some BTS Moments

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry's Journey from Homeless to Billionaire is the Inspiration You Need Today

Scoop

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & his Family are Recovering Fast from COVID-19

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dwayne The RockJohnson, in a recent Instagram post, revealed that he and his family tested positive to COVID 19 about two and a half to three weeks ago, and now, they are recovering and are no longer contagious. In Johnson’s words:

My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls have all tested positive for COVID 19, and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.

The former wrestler said his daughters showed mild symptoms, they “had a sore throat for the first couple of days, but other than that they bounced back and it’s been life as normal”. It was a little different for the 48-year-old actor and his 35-year-old wife. They had a rough go but got through it as a family.

According to Johnson, they got the virus from “very close family friends” who had no idea how they got infected.

My number one priority is to always protect my family. We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier.

 

The actor also suggested that leading a healthy lifestyle and wearing a face mask could mitigate the risks of coronavirus. “It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda,”. The positive tests were “a kick in the gut” Johnson said, and then he added “We’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

Photo Credit: therock

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Advertisement
css.php