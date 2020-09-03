Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & his Family are Recovering Fast from COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in a recent Instagram post, revealed that he and his family tested positive to COVID 19 about two and a half to three weeks ago, and now, they are recovering and are no longer contagious. In Johnson’s words:

My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls have all tested positive for COVID 19, and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.

The former wrestler said his daughters showed mild symptoms, they “had a sore throat for the first couple of days, but other than that they bounced back and it’s been life as normal”. It was a little different for the 48-year-old actor and his 35-year-old wife. They had a rough go but got through it as a family.

According to Johnson, they got the virus from “very close family friends” who had no idea how they got infected.

My number one priority is to always protect my family. We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier.

The actor also suggested that leading a healthy lifestyle and wearing a face mask could mitigate the risks of coronavirus. “It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda,”. The positive tests were “a kick in the gut” Johnson said, and then he added “We’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

Photo Credit: therock