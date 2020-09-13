Connect with us

Events

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi, MI Abaga, Chigul, Bovi and More Celebrate With Waje At Her 40th Birthday Beach Bash

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Girlfriends, Champagne & "Celia": Inside Tiwa Savage's Surprise Private Lunch Party

Events

Proof that Efe Irele's 30th Birthday Party was such a Vibe 🎉

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Laughter On Lockdown! Okey Bakassi is set to Host the First-ever Live TV Comedy Show on Independence Day | October 1st

Events Promotions

The New Economy Booster Launch by Impact Hub Lagos was an Insightful Gathering & We have photos

Events Promotions

Introducing Lush Hair's New Crochet Designs as launched at the NASHCO Annual Beauty Fair in Lagos

Events Music

Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie Win Big at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | #VGMA

Events Music Style

The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA

Events

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi, MI Abaga, Chigul, Bovi and More Celebrate With Waje At Her 40th Birthday Beach Bash

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Last weekend, Nigerian songstress invited her nearest and dearest, as well as a comprehensive rollcall of A-listers for a festive day of fun in the sun, with good vibes and entertainment aplenty.

Hosting an intimate beach day  to celebrate her 40th birthday, Waje partnered with Kizito Events to open the doors of a private beach house, encouraging all in attendance to arrive in their most glamorous summer beach looks. On arrival, guests were soon greeted with breathtaking views of Ilashe and an atmospheric soundtrack courtesy of DJ Obi on the decks.

With the likes ofEbuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi Megbele, MI Abaga, Noble Igwe, Chigul, Bovi and Latasha Ngwube in attendance, the event was clearly one to remember.

Photos: @onyekamphotography

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Advertisement
css.php