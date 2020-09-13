Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi, MI Abaga, Chigul, Bovi and More Celebrate With Waje At Her 40th Birthday Beach Bash

Last weekend, Nigerian songstress invited her nearest and dearest, as well as a comprehensive rollcall of A-listers for a festive day of fun in the sun, with good vibes and entertainment aplenty.

Hosting an intimate beach day to celebrate her 40th birthday, Waje partnered with Kizito Events to open the doors of a private beach house, encouraging all in attendance to arrive in their most glamorous summer beach looks. On arrival, guests were soon greeted with breathtaking views of Ilashe and an atmospheric soundtrack courtesy of DJ Obi on the decks.

With the likes ofEbuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi Megbele, MI Abaga, Noble Igwe, Chigul, Bovi and Latasha Ngwube in attendance, the event was clearly one to remember.

Photos: @onyekamphotography

