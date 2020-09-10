BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

The Industry of Hospitality in Africa

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: IG Live @themcernestcompany

Lekki Conservation Centre

VenueKm 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.
RSVPLekki Conservation Centre

Sublime (Art Exhibition)

Sublime Art will be showcasing works by contemporary African artists whose works exist in the space between abstract and representational art: Paul Onditi, Phoebe Boswell, Austin Uzor, Etinosa Yvonne, Michael Igwe and Talut Kareem; the exhibition explores a constant, evolving state of transition and dialogue with liminality.

Date: Thursday, September 10 – Sunday, September 13, 2020.
VenueRele Gallery, 5 Military Street, Onikan.
RSVPHERE

Pacers Art Presents Locality & the Status Quo (Group Art Exhibition)

Date: Thursday, September 10 – Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Time: 11 AM.
VenueOpen Gallery, Trocadero Square, C&I Leasing Drive, Lekki Phase 1

Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Freedom Park
RSVP: Campbell Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk’s Philosophy Live

Date: Friday, September 11, 2020 & Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Time: 9 PM
Venue: 112, Akerele RD off Shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

Cycle Against Suicide

To mark #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, Love Matters Naija is partnering with City Cyclers to #CycleAgainstSuicide! Join them at Ikeja, Lagos Mainland this weekend, and help put away suicidal thoughts and get moving! There’ll be prizes to be won, with food and drinks to go round.

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Time: 7 AM
Venue: Ikeja, Lagos.

Hope You Like Jammin’ Too – The Cavemen

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Sea Lounge, 15B Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Financial Innovation with Ugo Obi-Chukwu 

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Zoom
RSVP: HERE

Grace Junkie Virtual Book Launch

Jacqueline Oludimu is set to officially launch her book “Grace Junkie” this weekend. The book tells a vivid story about the life of Jacqueline and her real-life experience of the redemptive Grace of God. A line up of amazing speakers Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Ayodeji Megbope, and Gbenga Oshikoya are set to grace the event. They will be sharing their Grace Stories accompanied with a lot of life hacks.

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Time: 11 AM
RSVP: [email protected] or GraceJunkie

Let’s Go Kayaking

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
RSVP: HERE or call 08024327858

