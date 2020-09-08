Connect with us

Girlfriends, Champagne & "Celia": Inside Tiwa Savage's Surprise Private Lunch Party

4 hours ago

Tiwa Savage adds yet another notch to her belt with the release of her album “Celia“! She made her mark with her brilliant and insightful 13-track project, which she titled in tribute to her mother.

To celebrate her success and album, a couple of her friends hosted her to a surprise private dinner party with. Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Lami Phillips, Eku Edewor, Kessiana Edewor-Thorley Dakore Akande, Idia Aisien, Di’ja, Lola OJ, Don Jazzy, Ted Abudu amongst others, were all in attendance.

Guests were greeted with delicious Moët cocktails as they entered the private dinner. The setting was decorated with stunning flower and balloon arrangements.

Check on it!

Decor

Surprise!!!

Hugs and Kisses

Selfie Time

A Moet Toast to Celia

Glam Cam

Speech! Speech!!

Vibes

Girl Friends 💞

Photo Credit: @3188studios

