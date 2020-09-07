Proof that Efe Irele’s 30th Birthday Party was such a Vibe 🎉

Nollywood actress and model Efe Irele did not let a pandemic stop her from celebrating her 30th birthday with a few close friends and family at a private party over the weekend.

The rising movie star was surprised by her friends, including close friends Timini Egbuson and Sophie Alakija.

Efe Irele shared some photos from the celebrations with a caption that read in part, “You people love me o! Thank you for putting so much joy in my heart. I have the beSt guy and guys!!”

She added, “I have the best guy and guys! I’m one of hardest people to suprise but they got me good! It was everything I wanted and more”.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: @efeirele