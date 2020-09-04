BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Lekki Conservation Centre

Venue: Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: Lekki Conservation Centre

Sublime (Art Exhibition)

Sublime Art will be showcasing works by contemporary African artists whose works exist in the space between abstract and representational art: Paul Onditi, Phoebe Boswell, Austin Uzor, Etinosa Yvonne, Michael Igwe and Talut Kareem; the exhibition explores a constant, evolving state of transition and dialogue with liminality.

Date: Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Venue: Rele Gallery, 5 Military Street, Onikan.

RSVP: HERE

Pacers Art Presents Locality & the Status Quo (Group Art Exhibition)

Date: Friday, September 4 – Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Open Gallery, Trocadero Square, C&I Leasing Drive, Lekki Phase 1

Nok Garden with Heineken

Get ready for a great time this Friday in the Nok Garden for a free glass of Heineken Draught with any Chicken or Beef Suya order, and if you buy a glass of Heineken you’ll get a free one.

Date: Friday, September 4, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Nok by Alara, 12A Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island.

RSVP: Call 09085614815 OR HERE

Return to Eden with DJ Raybee

Date: Friday, September 4, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Freedom Park, Broad St, Lagos Island.

RSVP: freedomparklagos

Hope You Like Jammin’ Too

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Sea Lounge, Lekki.

Paint & Chill Virtual Party (Fee: N5000 Per Kit)

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: [email protected]

Sip & Pour (Candle Making)

Date: Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, 4B Musa Yaradua Street, Victoria Island.

Dodorowski’s Artefacts from our Future Past (Exhibition)

Date: Sunday, September 6 – Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Venue: 59, Raymond Njoku Street, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

Zoom Praise Session

This session is to help alleviate the anxieties and fears of parents as their kids are getting ready to go back to school in September. Through praises and worship, fears will be replaced with faith.

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Zoom ID: 777 936 5505 (Password: praise)

The Future of Financial Inclusion in Africa- Post COVID-19 Strategies for MFIs & DFIs

The Conference (Tuesday and Wednesday) will feature discussions led by engaging speakers in plenaries and panel discussions. The Masterclass (Thursday) Deep sessions will be held with the faculty who will offer tools on practical aspects and engage you in questions to ensure you can immediately apply what you learn.

Date: Tuesday, September 8 – Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Time:

RSVP: SAMConference

The University of Benin Career Fair’20

Uncertain about the right career choice as a student or recent graduate? Yes? Join the University of Benin Career Fair’20 to get relevant information from key industry players across, HR, Tech, Consulting and Finance as they share their career journey stories which will position you for the career you want. It is an undergraduate-focused career conference that will be attracting one thousand undergraduate and recent graduates and ten seasoned professionals.