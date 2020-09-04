Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Laughter On Lockdown! Okey Bakassi is set to Host the First-ever Live TV Comedy Show on Independence Day | October 1st

Events Promotions

The New Economy Booster Launch by Impact Hub Lagos was an Insightful Gathering & We have photos

Events Promotions

Introducing Lush Hair's New Crochet Designs as launched at the NASHCO Annual Beauty Fair in Lagos

Events Music

Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie Win Big at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | #VGMA

Events Music Style

The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

Events Music Scoop

Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS are Winners at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards | #VMAs

Events

Keke Palmer was the Host with the Most (& She Was Fine!) at the MTV VMAs

Events

Enjoy the Best of Nigerian Fashion + Exciting Online Shopping Experience at The Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | Aug 28th - 30th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Lekki Conservation Centre

VenueKm 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.
RSVP: Lekki Conservation Centre

Sublime (Art Exhibition)

Sublime Art will be showcasing works by contemporary African artists whose works exist in the space between abstract and representational art: Paul Onditi, Phoebe Boswell, Austin Uzor, Etinosa Yvonne, Michael Igwe and Talut Kareem; the exhibition explores a constant, evolving state of transition and dialogue with liminality.

Date: Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Venue: Rele Gallery, 5 Military Street, Onikan.
RSVP: HERE

Pacers Art Presents Locality & the Status Quo (Group Art Exhibition)

Date: Friday, September 4 – Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Open Gallery, Trocadero Square, C&I Leasing Drive, Lekki Phase 1

Nok Garden with Heineken

Get ready for a great time this Friday in the Nok Garden for a free glass of Heineken Draught with any Chicken or Beef Suya order, and if you buy a glass of Heineken you’ll get a free one.

Date: Friday, September 4, 2020.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Nok by Alara, 12A Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island.
RSVP: Call 09085614815 OR HERE

Return to Eden with DJ Raybee

Date: Friday, September 4, 2020.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Freedom Park, Broad St, Lagos Island.
RSVP: freedomparklagos

Hope You Like Jammin’ Too

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Sea Lounge, Lekki.

Paint & Chill Virtual Party (Fee: N5000 Per Kit)

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Time: 5 PM.
RSVP: [email protected]

Sip & Pour (Candle Making)

Date: Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, 4B Musa Yaradua Street, Victoria Island.

Dodorowski’s Artefacts from our Future Past (Exhibition)

Date: Sunday, September 6 – Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Venue: 59, Raymond Njoku Street, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos.
RSVP: [email protected]

Zoom Praise Session

This session is to help alleviate the anxieties and fears of parents as their kids are getting ready to go back to school in September. Through praises and worship, fears will be replaced with faith.

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Zoom ID: 777 936 5505 (Password: praise)

The Future of Financial Inclusion in Africa- Post COVID-19 Strategies for MFIs & DFIs

The Conference (Tuesday and Wednesday) will feature discussions led by engaging speakers in plenaries and panel discussions. The Masterclass (Thursday) Deep sessions will be held with the faculty who will offer tools on practical aspects and engage you in questions to ensure you can immediately apply what you learn.

Date: Tuesday, September 8 – Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Time:
RSVP: SAMConference 

The University of Benin Career Fair’20
Uncertain about the right career choice as a student or recent graduate? Yes? Join the University of Benin Career Fair’20 to get relevant information from key industry players across, HR,  Tech, Consulting and Finance as they share their career journey stories which will position you for the career you want. It is an undergraduate-focused career conference that will be attracting one thousand undergraduate and recent graduates and ten seasoned professionals.
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Zoom and YouTube Live.
RSVP: Eventbrite.com
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Laetitia Mugerwa: We Need to Bring an End to Cyber Violence 

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Advertisement
css.php