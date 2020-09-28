Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Final Outfit as Host of Big Brother Naija Season 5

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has made a fashion statement on the BBNaija stage every Sunday for the last 10 weeks, but there’s no BBNaija Live Eviction show like the grand finale. The tension that comes with anxiously waiting to hear the winner of the show is second to none.

It was finally time to announce the winner of the 2020 BBNaija Lockdown Show last night and Ebuka took no chances. As usual, he came correct with a little bit of extra.

Like he said, a tuxedo really had to come out and the grand finale was the perfect place and time for it.

Ebuka later switched it up with a crystalized velvet agbada from Atafo, which he paired with “this piece of handcrafted perfection in royal blue suede” from 313eko shoes. Ebuka looks totally dashing in these photos by @theoladayo

Now that the BBNaija show is over, we will miss a lot of things and seeing Ebuka’s weekly slay is definitely one of them.

Photo credit: @ebuka