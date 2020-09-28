Connect with us

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Final Outfit as Host of Big Brother Naija Season 5

Movies & TV Nollywood

10 Things to Expect from "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" Coming to Cinemas This November

Movies & TV Style

New Photos of Tolanibaj? YES Please!

BN TV Movies & TV

David & Amaka's Relationship goes from Bad to Worse on Episode 8 of "Fancy Teens"

Movies & TV Scoop

6 Unforgettable Moments from the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Finale!

Movies & TV Scoop

The WINNER Of #BBNaija Season 5 Is... Laycon

Events Movies & TV Scoop

And they Locked It Down till the End! Check Out How the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates turned up for the Finale

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the All-White Saturday Night Party

Movies & TV

New Music + Video: Barzini feat. Dr Barz - Rugged You

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Giselle Portenier's Documentary on Female Genital Mutilation "In The Name Of Your Daughter" tells the Story of the Most Courageous Girls in the World

Movies & TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Final Outfit as Host of Big Brother Naija Season 5

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has made a fashion statement on the BBNaija stage every Sunday for the last 10 weeks, but there’s no BBNaija Live Eviction show like the grand finale. The tension that comes with anxiously waiting to hear the winner of the show is second to none.

It was finally time to announce the winner of the 2020 BBNaija Lockdown Show last night and Ebuka took no chances. As usual, he came correct with a little bit of extra.

Like he said, a tuxedo really had to come out and the grand finale was the perfect place and time for it.

Ebuka later switched it up with a crystalized velvet agbada from Atafo, which he paired with “this piece of handcrafted perfection in royal blue suede” from 313eko shoes. Ebuka looks totally dashing in these photos by @theoladayo

Now that the BBNaija show is over, we will miss a lot of things and seeing Ebuka’s weekly slay is definitely one of them.

Photo credit: @ebuka

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Tolulope Jasmine-Oguns is Creating Community for Africans Living With Alopecia

Chioma Ozoemelam: Talk to Your Partner about Getting Tested for STDs

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language

Firecracker Toyeen: What You Should Do When Your Child Strays
Advertisement
css.php