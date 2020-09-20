Connect with us

News

Godwin Obaseki is Declared Winner of Edo State Governorship Election

Inspired News

12 Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'RBG' Quotes We Could All Learn And Grow From

News

#BBNaija Day - 59: The Housemates find their Personality with Indomie & Neo is Biggie's Assistant for the Day

News

Nigerians are Standing Against the 10-Year Prison Sentence of 13-year-old Omar Farouq by the Sharia Court

News

Kikelomo Lawal is the New Chief Legal Officer of The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

News

Bill Gates is Remembering his Father with a Moving Message

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

What It Means that the US Government is Imposing a Visa Restriction on those who Undermine Democracy in Nigeria

News

Tsitsi Dangarembga and Maaza Mengiste have been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize

News

What We Know About the Case Involving Sylvester Ofori a US-based Ghanaian Pastor who allegedly shot his Wife Barbara Tommey

News

Godwin Obaseki is Declared Winner of Edo State Governorship Election

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been re-elected as the governor of Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, as the winner of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday, September 20, Punch reports.

He polled a total of  307,955 votes to defeat his major opponent, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 223,619 votes.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

Advertisement
css.php