Godwin Obaseki is Declared Winner of Edo State Governorship Election

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been re-elected as the governor of Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, as the winner of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday, September 20, Punch reports.

He polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat his major opponent, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 223,619 votes.