Connect with us

Career Inspired Living

Big Win for Hauwa Ojeifo as She Becomes an Honoree for The 2020 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards

Career Features Inspired

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's Daughter Princess is now a Master's Degree Holder

Career Features

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

Career Features

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

Career Inspired

Winning! Adeola Olubamiji & Ajibola Abitoye named among RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Career Features Inspired

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Career Features

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Career

Big Win for Hauwa Ojeifo as She Becomes an Honoree for The 2020 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hauwa Ojeifo, a sexual and domestic abuse survivor and the founder of She Writes Woman has been announced as one of the honorees for the 2020 Goalkeepers Global Goals Award.

The Goalkeepers Global Goals awards annually recognizes exceptional individuals taking action to help achieve the Global Goals by 2030.

Hauwa’s She Writes Woman is a women-led movement which gives mental health a voice in Nigeria. The movement provides mental health support through helpline, teletherapy and virtual support groups which serves as a first point of contact to ensure that survivors of gender-based violence and people living with mental health conditions are provided with adequate access to confidential psychosocial support and counselling.

Hauwa promotes the “nothing about us without us” initiative by advocating for the inclusion of persons with psychosocial disabilities in decision making on laws, policies and solutions that concern them.

She was recently recognized by the Human Rights Watch for her tireless fight for disability rights.

In February 2020, Hauwa in conjunction with the Human Rights Watch became the first woman to testify before the Nigerian parliament on the rights of persons with mental health conditions and psychosocial disabilities in the country, on a draft mental health bill.

Congratulations Hauwa!

Other honorees for the award include Bonita Sharma from Nepal and MASH Project Foundation from India.

Here’s a film to show the lives and work of the three 2020 Goalkeepers Global Goals Award Winners, announced on September 22nd:

Photo credit: @hauwa_ojeifo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Advertisement
css.php