Yes to Our Forever Love! Marie & Calvin’s Wedding in Washington



Marie and Calvin‘s wedding in D.C is one to love. The beautiful couple met through their families while on a trip to Toronto, Canada (you can read the full love story here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com). They had been married for two years before they celebrated their luxury wedding with 250 guests. The ceremony started with a traditional Catholic ceremony followed by a beautiful reception at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C.

For their wedding, the centrepieces were fuchsia pink trees mixed with cream white and fuchsia pink real flowers. As a lover of all things bling and glam, the bride custom made Leo Almodal Swarovski crystal white gown and the groom was dressed in an all-white suit with a black finish by Stanlion Clothing.

The planner, FTK Konnect shares the details of their day with us:

Marie is a lover of all things glam and all things bling. She decided on a custom made Leo Almodal Swarovski crystal white gown. Calvin wore an all-white suit with a black finish designed by his Best Man, who happens to be the CEO of Stanlion Clothing.

The couple decided not to decorate the ceremony space, which was a Catholic Church in downtown DC. For the reception, the centrepieces were fuchsia pink trees mixed with cream white and fuchsia pink real flowers. The bouquets and boutonnieres were also real flowers. Even the getting ready backdrop in the bridal suite at the hotel was draped in real flowers. The flowers were beautiful and brought in some kind of sophistication to the overall look.

Calvin and Marie currently reside in Dallas, TX but after seeing FTK~Konnect Instagram, the couple enlisted their wedding planning expertise to aid in this glamorous DC “destination” wedding. The couple booked FTK~Konnect Events after a phone consultation meeting. Throughout the 10 months of wedding planning Calvin and Marie went to DC twice (once for their engagement session, which was the first time they met the FTK~Konnect team in person, and the second visit was for the final walk-through at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium). The couple has been married for a few years and have 2 daughters. They celebrated their luxury wedding in DC with 250 guests who travelled from far and near. Their 2 daughters were a part of the wedding.

For her second look, Marie wore a gold dress with a lot of bling designed by Matopeda and Calvin coordinated perfectly with a Tom Ford gold blazer.

