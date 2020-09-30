New Video: Skales feat. Tekno – Badman Love (Remix)

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Skales has dropped the visuals for the remix of his love-tinged single “Badman Love”. The new spin features vocal contributions from Tekno.

Revealing how the remix came together, Skales said, “Someone sent me a video of Tekno singing Badman Love. Apparently, he’s a huge fan of the song (it is possible that Tek loves the song more than me). So I asked for a remix and he agreed.”

The newest version retains the allure of the former with melodic toppings and Tekno’s scintillating verse. This release will be followed by an official video to arrive in the coming week.

Watch the video below:

