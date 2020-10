Ahead of his forthcoming EP “B2DS (Belong 2 Da Streets)” set to be released at the end of the year, Marlian music head honcho Naira Marley has released a new song along with its video, this one is tagged “Idi Oremi (Opotoyi 2)“.

The track which is a continuation of his 2019 marlian anthem “Opotoyi” was produced by hitmaker Rexxie, and its video directed by WG Films.

Watch the music video below: