Indeed, it is important to cherish every moment spent with family, and on that note, meet the Edwards!

There’s so much cuteness in their first family photoshoot.

They all look absolutely adorable, from Mike and Perri to baby Matthew Edwards. In their words, “First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards ❤️💍💙”

Check out their enchanting photos:

Photo Credit: @itspsd & @aireyys