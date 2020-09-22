A Thrilling Mini-Series “Unveiled” starring Emmanuel Ikubese & Inem King is on the way

Metanoia in collaboration with White Harvest is getting set to premiere its mini-series “Unveiled“, which focuses on a young married couple and their responses to life’s challenges.

The series is a contemporary interpretation to scriptural imperatives, helping the viewers unlearn misleading theories and learn/re-learn true realities of love. The goal is to bring light, hope and peace to a generation in dire need of divine realignment and direction.

The upcoming mini-series features Emmanuel Ikubese, Inem King, Dorin Oyesanya, Omoye Uzamere, Andie Femi Moyan, Amarachukwu Onoh, Eniola Olusoga and Flourish Peters.

Written, produced by Inem King and directed by Shawn Faqua.