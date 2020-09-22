Connect with us

A Thrilling Mini-Series "Unveiled" starring Emmanuel Ikubese & Inem King is on the way

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Metanoia in collaboration with White Harvest is getting set to premiere its mini-series “Unveiled“, which focuses on a young married couple and their responses to life’s challenges.

The series is a contemporary interpretation to scriptural imperatives, helping the viewers unlearn misleading theories and learn/re-learn true realities of love. The goal is to bring light, hope and peace to a generation in dire need of divine realignment and direction.

The upcoming mini-series features Emmanuel Ikubese, Inem King, Dorin Oyesanya, Omoye Uzamere, Andie Femi Moyan, Amarachukwu Onoh, Eniola Olusoga and Flourish Peters.

Written, produced by Inem King and directed by Shawn Faqua.

BellaNaija.com

