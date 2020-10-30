Meet the Top 40 Contestants for the 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria

It’s that time of the year again where you have the power to vote for your favorite beauty contestant. 40 beautiful women from all parts of the country have been selected for this year’s Miss Tourism Nigeria.

For the 9th edition, fans can start voting on the 6th of November 2020. The contestants with the most votes will qualify and gain an entry key into the Queens Ville where they will undergo various forms of training to prepare them for the finale.

The pageant tv reality show will air on DSTV Channel 369.

Meet the ladies below!

***

Photo Credit: @misstourismnigeria