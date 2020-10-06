6 Ways to Upgrade Your Hair Game – According to Spirine Chevonne

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Gen Z fashion and beauty influencer Spirine Chevonne knows a thing or two about serving hair and face lewks.

If you’re thinking of experimenting with your hair, her Instagram feed is a good place to start. Not only does she give box braids , locs and cornrows hairstyles an incredibly fresh vibe, they are all easily achievable. We love that she skews towards protective dos that are easy to work with  and require minimal maintenance.

Check out some of our favorite Spirine inspired looks below.!

She proves a topknot (complete with cute baby hair) is always a viable styling option.

Ever the hair chameleon, Spirine keeps it fresh with these blonde braids!

Blonde ambition anyone?

These locs are beyond!

Mega ponytail? Yes please!

Give this twist ponytail an extra vibe with threaded hair .

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

