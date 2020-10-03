Connect with us

Style

Black& Formal: 5 Must See Looks From The Òlòtūré Virtual Premiere

Movies & TV Style

#TSMWFashion: Episode 2 of The Smart Money Woman TV Series Gave Us Some Amazing Nigerian Fashion

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Chef Fregz and Lala Akindoju Celebrate Two Years of Marriage: " Grateful for Where We Are. Excited for the Future"

Style

Attention BellaStylistas: Thebe Magugu Designed a Sportswear-Inspired Drop Just For You

Nollywood Scoop Style

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on "TSMW" Series as she Covers Today's Woman September Special Issue

Style

The Burna Boy x boohooMAN Collection Is Here — and It’s Iconic!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 355

Movies & TV Style Sweet Spot

"Watch the queen conquer" - Mercy Eke is so ready for 27!

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rita Dominic, Kitan Akinniraye, Nyma Tang & More

Style

Black& Formal: 5 Must See Looks From The Òlòtūré Virtual Premiere

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

EbonyLife‘s newly announced Netflix Original  Òlòtūré launched on the mega streamer yesterday and the Virtual Premiere  held on Friday the 2nd of October with a Netflix Watch Party and virtual red carpet.

With the ‘Black & Formal’ theme, cast of the new film and guests came out to show support for Mo Abudu‘s first Netflix Original in their very finest. From Toni Tones to Lala Akindoju  keep scrolling to see our best-dressed stars at the event. Don’t forget to VOTE for your favourite looks!

Toni Tones

Suit: @mimis_kreationz

Styling: @isokenogiemwonyi

Eunice Omole 

Courtesy @euniceomole

Wearing  @weizdhurmfranklyn

Sharon Ooja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on

 

Wearing skirt from @perfectfabric
Shoes @aminamuaddi from @thepoloavenue

Mo Abudu

Courtesy @moabudu

Wearing @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup by @bare2beauty
Hair by @adefunkeee

Lala Akindoju

Courtesy @lalaakindoju

Dress: @tishestyle
Makeup: @prospottedmakeover
Hair: @klsnaturals
Photography: @ifective_
DBA: @kindredkreative

Who was your best dressed of the night?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nofisat Shamsideen: I Had to Find Myself to Lose All My Weight

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php