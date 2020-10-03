Black& Formal: 5 Must See Looks From The Òlòtūré Virtual Premiere

EbonyLife‘s newly announced Netflix Original Òlòtūré launched on the mega streamer yesterday and the Virtual Premiere held on Friday the 2nd of October with a Netflix Watch Party and virtual red carpet.

With the ‘Black & Formal’ theme, cast of the new film and guests came out to show support for Mo Abudu‘s first Netflix Original in their very finest. From Toni Tones to Lala Akindoju keep scrolling to see our best-dressed stars at the event. Don’t forget to VOTE for your favourite looks!

Toni Tones

Suit: @mimis_kreationz

Styling: @isokenogiemwonyi

Eunice Omole

Wearing @weizdhurmfranklyn



Sharon Ooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on Oct 2, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT

Wearing skirt from @perfectfabric

Shoes @aminamuaddi from @thepoloavenue

Mo Abudu

Wearing @lanredasilvaajayi

Makeup by @bare2beauty

Hair by @adefunkeee

Lala Akindoju

Dress: @tishestyle

Makeup: @prospottedmakeover

Hair: @klsnaturals

Photography: @ifective_

DBA: @kindredkreative

Who was your best dressed of the night?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!