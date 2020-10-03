Style
Black& Formal: 5 Must See Looks From The Òlòtūré Virtual Premiere
EbonyLife‘s newly announced Netflix Original Òlòtūré launched on the mega streamer yesterday and the Virtual Premiere held on Friday the 2nd of October with a Netflix Watch Party and virtual red carpet.
With the ‘Black & Formal’ theme, cast of the new film and guests came out to show support for Mo Abudu‘s first Netflix Original in their very finest. From Toni Tones to Lala Akindoju keep scrolling to see our best-dressed stars at the event. Don’t forget to VOTE for your favourite looks!
Toni Tones
Off to the #oloturevirtualpremiere Congratulations Aunty @moabudu @sharonooja @omowunmi_dada @omonioboli @woifada @lalaakindoju @omawonder @sambasaofficial @official_ikechukwu 🎉🎊💫🍾🎊 Can’t wait to watch this amazing film Dress code: Black and Formal ( I took this quite literally! 😄) Styling: @isokenogiemwonyi Wearing: @mimis_kreationz #ToniTones #oloturethemovie #oloture #fashion #fun #moviepremiere
Suit: @mimis_kreationz
Styling: @isokenogiemwonyi
Eunice Omole
Wearing @weizdhurmfranklyn
Sharon Ooja
Wearing skirt from @perfectfabric
Shoes @aminamuaddi from @thepoloavenue
Mo Abudu
Wearing @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup by @bare2beauty
Hair by @adefunkeee
Lala Akindoju
Dress: @tishestyle
Makeup: @prospottedmakeover
Hair: @klsnaturals
Photography: @ifective_
DBA: @kindredkreative
Who was your best dressed of the night?