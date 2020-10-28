DJ Switch & Falz Speak to GQ on Lekki Toll Shooting, #EndSARS Protest & the Need for Justice

DJ Switch and Falz recently spoke with GQ’s columnist Lola Ogunnaike on the Lekki toll gate shooting, threats, the current state of the #EndSARS Protest, and their overall safety.

Switch reveals to GQ that she’s currently on the run after receiving a phone message that warned that she would be shot, she was also advised by a friend in the intelligence community to go into hiding. If you recall, Switch was part of the protesters in the Lekki massacre and she recorded the bloody Lekki toll gate shooting on her Instagram Live on the evening of October 20th. In the interview she said she recorded because :

“I thought I was going to die,so let’s make sure the world sees this so they don’t change the story and tell people that we killed ourselves…I didn’t want us to die in vain.”

She also shared her experience of the Lekki shooting on her Instagram page where she claimed, soldiers and police officers shot at her and other peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate. Because of this, she has been on the run, never spending more than a night in the same location.

Falz just like Switch kickstarted a march in #EndSARS protest with Runtown on the 8th of October it was then charged by women’s organizations like the Feminist Coalition and disaffected youth.

Falz has since then has been interviewed by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on the #EndSars protest, staged a sit-in at the Lagos State House of Assembly, posted on his Instagram page of over 7 million followers to create global awareness, the protest has brought aboard top Nigerian celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Davido who are in-turn using their large platforms to create global attention.

Falz told GQ

“We thought maybe 50 to 100 people would come out but on that first day more than 2000 people showed up”.

He added that he is eager to rebuild a better Nigeria and that this movement if continued, will help fix it. When asked if he feared for his life:

“I’d rather die fulfilling a purpose than die for nothing,” he states. “I’m not afraid to die.”

The protests have currently been put on suspension and when Gq asked Falz about a possible return, he said the timing is unknown for now and it will be unwise to return to the protest after a lot of lives have been lost very recently.

Switch is still worrying for her safety, however, there’s a likelihood that she returns when the protests resume.

Read the full article on www.gq.com

Photo Credit: @gq|@falzthebahdguy