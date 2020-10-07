BNShareYourHustle: Fitsplurge Is Your One-Stop-Shop For All Things Fitness

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Fitsplurge | @fitsplurge

***

Fitsplurge is your one-stop-shop for all things fitness.

Get all your fitness needs catered for by this awesome team of licensed experts and shop the best selection of fitness supplies and assistive devices via www.fitsplurge.org, with programmes ranging from weight loss, weight gain, and lots more.

Following the recent launch of the FITSPLURGE THERMAL BODYSHAPER, the signature product for tackling abdominal fat, Fitsplurge is delighted to introduce the belly blast programme that targets the fat around the waistline.

All you have to do is: Purchase the FITSPLURGE THERMAL BODYSHAPER for just N8500 and get access to a fitness specialist who’ll guide you on proper usage in achieving your desired goal.

You’ve got other fitness concerns? Not to worry, they’ve got just the right programme suitable for your fitness goal(s) and health status.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @fitsplurge

Facebook: @fitsplurge

Twitter: @fitsplurge

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Phone: +2348024598959