Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Sahara Group is boosting SDGs & Facilitating the Generation of Ideas & Solutions in Africa with the Launch of Sahara Impact Fund - Here’s how you can apply

Career Features Inspired

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

Simi Nwogugu is the New Chief Executive Officer of JA Africa

BN TV Career

Learn the 5 Second Rule on Episode 2 of "Boss Up 101" with Chika Ike

BN TV Career

Sandile Shezi is sharing his Invaluable Lessons from Forex Trading on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Career Inspired

Ndidi Nwuneli, Lindiwe Matlali & Daniel Asare-Kyei make Schwab Foundation's 2020 List of Social Innovators

Career Features

Grace Agada: Don't Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Career Promotions

FirstBank announces the Appointment of Oluwande Muoyo as Non-Executive Director

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of October.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month
  • Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

  • One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 5th of October.

The winner’s post will be published on the 7th of October.

Start nominating!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother
Advertisement
css.php