It’s #TheHappyUnion! See Funmi & Happy’s Glamorous Wedding

Funmi and her lover, Happy tied the knot in the most beautiful way. It was nothing short of all that they dreamt it will be. Right, from their outdoor ceremony to the lit after-party, the decor, the brilliant photography and the overall experience of the day, everything about their day was captivating. Ohh, Funmi was definitely a princess bride with her corset bridal robe and magnificent ballgown.

Their Yoruba traditional engagement was nothing short of a vibrant celebration. #TheHappyUnion couple fully embraced the culture with special moments and also brought in the Lagos party vibes with a guest performance from Fireboy. The groom’s Edo culture was also beautifully celebrated.

Traditional Engagement

Credits

Planner: @Tessallureevents

Photography: @felixcrown @bedgepictures @thedetailcompany

Makeup: @oteniaramakeovers

Asooke: @bimmms24

Alaga: @alaga_toh_porsche

Edo outfit: @sheyeoladejo

Hairstylist: @hairbysalvador

Custom letters: @ateliertorera

Guests Artiste: @omah_lay @fireboydml

Band: @isegunjohnson

Cake: @mo_trendycakes

Food: @beyondtastee_catering | @tashbistro | @jokspepperkonsult | @topsytasteng |@foodielounge

Ofada & Abula: #OmoladeCatering

Drinks: @aplusdrinks | @ene_vicdrinks

Smallchops: @soulfoodavenue | @thechopsfactory

Canapés: @cuisine_fantastique

Stationeries Design: ( Monogram, Wedding programs, Wedding invites ): @karibaonline @kellas_world @souvenirize_invitations

Bridal suite: @btgdecor

Robe: @sheyeoladejo

Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d

Hairstylist: @hairbysalvador

Dress: @lacharisnigeria

Groom’s Tux: @atafo.official

Bouquet & Boutonnières: @lovebugflorist

Vow ceremony decor: @btgdecor

Reception decor: @524events

Furnitures: @poshrentals @thepartyrentalstation

Lights, Screens & Special effects: @sydeninteractive

360 videobooth: @ladimilanfilms

Moët fountain: @moetchandon

Dj: @iamdjskillz_

Mc: @igosave @pencilcomedian

Sandwiches & Parfait: @ediblefruits.ng

Cocktails: @barcodecocktails |@aplusdrinks

Grills: @thepepperbistro | @gidigrillzng

Palmwine: @emuariya

Fruit tree: @fruitieworld

Dessert stand: @sweetcravingsdesserts

Garri platter: @garriyoyo

Gelato & Frozen rolls: @sweetcravingsdesserts

Rolls Royce: @platinumrentals

Venue: @fivepalm

Security: @2516security

Souvenirs: @sageblanc.ng

