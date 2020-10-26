Weddings
It’s #TheHappyUnion! See Funmi & Happy’s Glamorous Wedding
Funmi and her lover, Happy tied the knot in the most beautiful way. It was nothing short of all that they dreamt it will be. Right, from their outdoor ceremony to the lit after-party, the decor, the brilliant photography and the overall experience of the day, everything about their day was captivating. Ohh, Funmi was definitely a princess bride with her corset bridal robe and magnificent ballgown.
Their Yoruba traditional engagement was nothing short of a vibrant celebration. #TheHappyUnion couple fully embraced the culture with special moments and also brought in the Lagos party vibes with a guest performance from Fireboy. The groom’s Edo culture was also beautifully celebrated.
You can catch with their pre-wedding shoot on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Traditional Engagement
Credits
Planner: @Tessallureevents
Photography: @felixcrown @bedgepictures @thedetailcompany
Videography: @kolefilms @theweddingtv @ladimilanfilms
Makeup: @oteniaramakeovers
Asooke: @bimmms24
Alaga: @alaga_toh_porsche
Edo outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Hairstylist: @hairbysalvador
Custom letters: @ateliertorera
Alaga: @alaga_toh_porsche
Guests Artiste: @omah_lay @fireboydml
Band: @isegunjohnson
Cake: @mo_trendycakes
Food: @beyondtastee_catering | @tashbistro | @jokspepperkonsult | @topsytasteng |@foodielounge
Ofada & Abula: #OmoladeCatering
Drinks: @aplusdrinks | @ene_vicdrinks
Smallchops: @soulfoodavenue | @thechopsfactory
Canapés: @cuisine_fantastique
Stationeries Design: ( Monogram, Wedding programs, Wedding invites ): @karibaonline @kellas_world @souvenirize_invitations
Bridal suite: @btgdecor
Robe: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Hairstylist: @hairbysalvador
Dress: @lacharisnigeria
Groom’s Tux: @atafo.official
Bouquet & Boutonnières: @lovebugflorist
Videography: @kolefilms @theweddingtv @ladimilanfilms
Vow ceremony decor: @btgdecor
Reception decor: @524events
Furnitures: @poshrentals @thepartyrentalstation
Lights, Screens & Special effects: @sydeninteractive
360 videobooth: @ladimilanfilms
Moët fountain: @moetchandon
Dj: @iamdjskillz_
Mc: @igosave @pencilcomedian
Band: @isegunjohnson
Cake: @mo_trendycakes
Food: @beyondtastee_catering | @tashbistro | @jokspepperkonsult | @topsytasteng |@foodielounge
Ofada & Abula: #OmoladeCatering
Drinks: @aplusdrinks | @ene_vicdrinks
Smallchops: @soulfoodavenue | @thechopsfactory
Canapés: @cuisine_fantastique
Sandwiches & Parfait: @ediblefruits.ng
Cocktails: @barcodecocktails |@aplusdrinks
Grills: @thepepperbistro | @gidigrillzng
Palmwine: @emuariya
Fruit tree: @fruitieworld
Dessert stand: @sweetcravingsdesserts
Garri platter: @garriyoyo
Gelato & Frozen rolls: @sweetcravingsdesserts
Rolls Royce: @platinumrentals
Guests Artiste: @omah_lay @fireboydml
Venue: @fivepalm
Security: @2516security
Souvenirs: @sageblanc.ng
Custom letters: @ateliertorera