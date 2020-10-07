Colorful, Classy, Charming! That’s what the newly unveiled itel S16 Series is about

itel, a global leading mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high-quality products boasting excellent user experience, has today announced its latest iconic and stylish S series smartphones S16 and S16 Pro in the Nigerian market.

Fashionable Unibody Design with Large Display

itel S16 Pro adopts the 6.6” dot-notch fullscreen display and 6.5” waterdrop fullscreen display for S16. The large display allows users to see more, enjoy a bigger vision when watching videos or playing games. The 8.3mm super slim unibody design and 2.5D glass covering, its slight curvature at the edge of the glass display makes the screen more exquisite and more comfortable for one-hand operation.

The itel S16 series also comes with a batch of new colors and the radial texture of the back cover brings a refreshing look and feel.

AI Selfie 2.0 with 8MP AI Triple Rear Camera

The S16 series is created to provide consumers an upgraded and all-rounded selfie experience with its enhanced and user-friendly AI Selfie 2.0:

AI Face Beauty 3.0 – Able to identify the user’s facial details, skin tone, and lighting environment to add beauty effects tailored to the user’s individual facial details.

AI Portrait HDR – Enrich the lighting and color in the selfie.

Smile Selfie Feature – Automatically capture a selfie when it senses the user’s smiley face.

AI Dirty Lens Detection – the camera sensor is able to detect dirt, then the reminder will pop-up when the lens is dirty, ensure to provide users a clearer selfie experience.



The 8MP AI triple rear camera of S16 series packed with the 2MP Marco camera plus the depth-sensing camera helps users capture moments with clear and vivid photos anytime, anywhere. The rear camera also comes with different features like AI Portrait HDR, AI Dirty Lens Detection, fast short video shooting, etc. to further enhance the shooting experience of itel S16 series users.



Ensure Power in Control with Real Big Battery and AI Power Master

The itel S16 series is packed with a 4000mAh big battery and the upgraded AI Power Master- this feature is able to freeze inactive apps and reduces excess caching automatically to save more power. This means that allows users can play and take selfies without worrying about running out of power.

Experience the Gallery Go App on itel S16 Series

Featuring the offline Gallery – Gallery Go from Google. It presents a number of benefits to consumers including:

A light and fast gallery optimized for Android Go smartphone.

Smarter storage – Easily find*, manage, and storage photos on the device.

Easier editing – Make user’s photos look their best with auto-enhance.

AndroidTM 10 (Go edition) Operating System for Smoother Experiences

itel S16 Series is powered by the AndroidTM 10 (Go edition) operating system, which is optimized to deliver a smooth and fast experience and solve some of the most common pain points like storage, performance, data management, and prolongs battery life.

itel S16 and S16 Pro will be rolling out in October throughout the Nigerian market.

