Here's How the Revolution Now October 1st Protest Went Down

Colorful, Classy, Charming! That's what the newly unveiled itel S16 Series is about

‘Enjoy Better Life’ with itel as they unveil the S16 Series, itel TV & Smart Accessories

Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged 'Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020' | October 10th

Richfield Nigeria’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for its New Residential Housing Development Project in Abeokuta was a huge success

6 New Flavors! That's what Cold Stone Creamery is giving you with it's New Love Menu and it's smoother, tastier & creamier

7 Nigerian Shows to Watch after Big Brother Naija

Can We Trust Digital Banks with Our Money?

Farmnow gives Aid to Rural Farmers in Ogun State in the 'Project E-60' Empowerment Program

FirstBank partners with LSETF to support Low-cost Private Schools and facilitate access to Education for all

BellaNaija.com

17 mins ago

Aisha Yessuf is one woman that keeps fighting the fight of the people for the people. She’s never afraid to raise her voice for justice, honesty, and equal rights. She continually lends her voice to disarm corrupt and greedy leaders but it always seems like she stands alone because the people she keeps fighting for are too afraid to lose their lives or don’t want to be brutalized by authorities who have now shifted their priorities to endangering the lives of those who speak up against bad leaders.

According to the Revolution Now;

Let it be known that our continued silence is strengthening the government to keep us in the chains of continued suffering. You can lend your voice without violence. You can rebel without hate. You can speak your truth without fear.

Join Aisha Yessuf in achieving greatness through truth and a peaceful revolution.

BellaNaija.com

