Jemima Osunde Says These 3 Steps will Help You Start Your Day Right

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde shared some really 🔥 photos and we’re loving every one of them.

Along with the photos, she dished out steps on how to start your day right. She wrote:

How to start your day right:

Step 1: say a prayer to God to guide you through the day.

Step 2: say words of affirmation to yourself!

Step 3: stare at these pictures for a minimum of 30 seconds (doctor prescribed)….

Do you agree with step 3? 😂

Photo Credit: @Jemimaosunde

 

