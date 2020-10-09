Scoop
Jemima Osunde Says These 3 Steps will Help You Start Your Day Right
Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde shared some really 🔥 photos and we’re loving every one of them.
Along with the photos, she dished out steps on how to start your day right. She wrote:
How to start your day right:
Step 1: say a prayer to God to guide you through the day.
Step 2: say words of affirmation to yourself!
Step 3: stare at these pictures for a minimum of 30 seconds (doctor prescribed)….
Do you agree with step 3? 😂
Photo Credit: @Jemimaosunde