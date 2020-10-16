Kelly Rowland Adds All The Spice To Just Fab’s New Fall Collection!

Connect with us

For this ultimate Fall collection, Kelly Rowland teams up with online shopping platform JustFab to create a line of affordable, yet sophisticated pieces for the season.

Rowland, recently named as the new face of the JustFab brand, was also very particular about including plus-sizes in the select options.

Discussing with Essence, she says;

I love how JustFab represents women, I wanted to be on that journey with them. [With] Fabletics and JustFab [being] sister companies — and I love the team — I jumped at the opportunity. And we have a good time. It doesn’t feel like work. It’s fun.”

The new collection features fall essentials including knitted jumpers and dresses, wool lounge sets and separates and darker hues for the season.

For more on the collection go to  www.essence.com

See more photos below:

Credits:
Essence Magazine

