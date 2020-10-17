Connect with us

Style

April & Alex's Latest Collection Is An Ode To Exceptionally Directional Fashion

Style

You'll Love this Youthful Collection by Henri Uduku tagged “HU:MAN”

Style

Kelly Rowland Adds All The Spice To Just Fab's New Fall Collection!

Music Style

Lizzo made a Major Statement in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 46

Style

3 Times Erica Nlewedim looked Undeniably Chic in Lisa Folawiyo Studio

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 357

Style

Need A Wardrobe Update? This 'Made For Sun' Edit Will Do The Trick

Movies & TV Style

Regina King shines on Glamour Magazine's New Women of the Year Cover!

Style

Solange Knowles takes us on a Poetic Journey with New Harper's BAZAAR Cover Feature

Style

April & Alex’s Latest Collection Is An Ode To Exceptionally Directional Fashion

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

April & Alex presents their  SS21 “Audax” Collection.

According to a statement from the brand:

Our SS21 “Audax” Collection is inspired by the woman who pushes beyond boundaries.
The women who is not afraid to be unconventional.
The woman who is not afraid to deviate from what is usual or proper.
She is not afraid to take the path less trodden.
She is not afraid to be disliked or unaccepted.
She seeks no permission to be who or what she chooses to be.
She is unapologetic.
She refuses to conform.
She is the “Audax” woman.

 

Credits

Photography @luismonteirophotography
Model @ranaoliveiraa
Stylist @mrneilstuart
Assistant @sallylouise_

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

On Awkuzu Cell, Okadas as Presidential Youth Empowerment Schemes & Turning a Protest into a Carnival

Kola Oyeneyin: Now That the Government is Listening, it’s Time for a Dialogue

Olawunmi Adegoke: Committing to Your Personal Growth

Itty Okim: Why You Should Probably Join the #EndSARS Protests

Damilola O: The Mind-Blowing Possibilities of the Protests
Advertisement
css.php