April & Alex’s Latest Collection Is An Ode To Exceptionally Directional Fashion

April & Alex presents their SS21 “Audax” Collection.

According to a statement from the brand:

Our SS21 “Audax” Collection is inspired by the woman who pushes beyond boundaries.

The women who is not afraid to be unconventional.

The woman who is not afraid to deviate from what is usual or proper.

She is not afraid to take the path less trodden.

She is not afraid to be disliked or unaccepted.

She seeks no permission to be who or what she chooses to be.

She is unapologetic.

She refuses to conform.

She is the “Audax” woman.