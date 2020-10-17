You’ll Love this Youthful Collection by Henri Uduku tagged “HU:MAN”

Androgynous menswear brand Henri Uduku has unveiled its new “HU:MAN” collection. This season, the urban Nigerian-based brand is inspired by and explores the use of pastel colours to express muted emotions and blunted feelings amplified by the restrictions imposed during the global pandemic.

According to the brand;

Given the current global health climate, we, as humans, have been deprived of the very things that make us ourselves: the human touch. A lot of fear has been attached to human interaction, with greater reliance on technology, zoom meetings, and social media for communication & productivity. Although the situation we find ourselves in can be quite difficult and daunting, we as humans, must not forget what makes us who we are. We must not forget the value of a handshake, hug, or touching a lover. The overall vision is to encourage, self-love and communal love and a need to build personal boundaries and disconnect when need be.

See the full lookbook below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits

Brand: @henriuduku

Photography: @temiaadebayo

Models: @le.mien0 @manlikerume

Creative Assists: Assists – @tega.a @nkemuduku

Sunglasses: @dapmod