The Trailer for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman Is Finally Here!

Netflix has premiered the first trailer for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play of the same name, written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and directed by George C. Wolfe.

Along with Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, the film features Chadwick Boseman as her ambitious trumpeter named Levee. It’s the actor’s final role before his sad passing earlier this year. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” follows the life of Blues singer Ma Rainey, and the white management determined to control the legendary “Mother of the Blues.”

The upcoming film stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, alongside Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige.

The upcoming film will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2020, but first, watch the trailer below: