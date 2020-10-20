Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

The Trailer for "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman Is Finally Here!

BN TV

Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna - More Nigerian Celebrities in the Diaspora are Amplifying the #EndSARS Movement

BN TV

Tolani Baj is Answering All Your Questions about Life After #BBNaija Because... It's Her Birthday!

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille's Rendition of "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley is so Timely

BN TV

Ola Brown of Flying Doctors talks Growing Up & Studying in UK on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Comedy

Don't Miss these New Episodes of Bovi's Comedy Series "Banana Republic"

BN TV Music

Burna Boy & Tiwa Savage gave a Show-Stopping Performance at 1Xtra Live

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”

BN TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chats with Mr Macaroni, Jola Ayeye & Awazi on "Rubbin' Minds" | #EndSARS

BN TV

You'll Love Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Crispy Fish Fillet Recipe

BN TV

The Trailer for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman Is Finally Here!

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Netflix has premiered the first trailer for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play of the same name, written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and directed by George C. Wolfe.

Along with Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, the film features Chadwick Boseman as her ambitious trumpeter named Levee. It’s the actor’s final role before his sad passing earlier this year. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” follows the life of Blues singer Ma Rainey, and the white management determined to control the legendary “Mother of the Blues.”

The upcoming film stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, alongside Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige.

The upcoming film will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2020, but first, watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: #BubuHasBeenABadBoy and Other Stories

Odoemena Augustine Chinonso of Teens Can Blog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Generation No One Saw Coming

Money Matters with Nimi: A Few Financial & Life Tips for our Youth

Olamide Craig: 6 Reasons Why the #EndSARS Protests Have Been So Successful
Advertisement
css.php