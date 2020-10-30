Music
New Music: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Chandler Moore & Oba – Olorun Agbaye (You Are Mighty)
Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey has a powerful song that will make high in the spirit and tongue talking. It’s titled “Olorun Agbaye” (You Are Mighty) and it features Chandler Moore and Oba.
He says,
Shalom Saints!
I just don’t understand why ITUNES and co. could not wait! Slated this release for 6pm Nigerian time, but over sabi dey worry them 🤓. Anyway, I got a notification that this is. I’m available on iTunes and other platforms. I know some of you are already swimming in this. Please take care!
Also link is available on my bio.
But our semi-Pro, long distance video 😀, featuring @chandlerdmoore and @obamusic1 will premier still at 6pm Nigerian time.
Go listen and be blessed.
Warning!!!
Be careful towards the end. As it can make you high and tongue talking !
Hallelujah!
Listen to the song below: