Connect with us

Music

New Music: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Chandler Moore & Oba - Olorun Agbaye (You Are Mighty)

Music

New Video: MzVee feat. Medikal - Hallelujah

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Poverty (Swahili Version Live Session)

Music

New Music: Young Paragon feat. Klefy - Hustle

Music

New Video: Cassper Nyovest feat. Zola 7 - Hlengiwe

Music

New Music: Duncan Mighty - Boma

Music

Burna Boy is documenting the Grief & Frustrations of "20:10:20" in this Song

Music

New Music: Orezi - We Don Tire

Music

New Video: R2bees feat. Sarkodie- Yawa

Music

Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" Album Is Out Now & the Perfect Start to the Weekend

Music

New Music: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Chandler Moore & Oba – Olorun Agbaye (You Are Mighty)

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey has a powerful song that will make high in the spirit and tongue talking. It’s titled “Olorun Agbaye” (You Are Mighty) and it features Chandler Moore and Oba.

He says,

Shalom Saints!
I just don’t understand why ITUNES and co. could not wait! Slated this release for 6pm Nigerian time, but over sabi dey worry them 🤓. Anyway, I got a notification that this is. I’m available on iTunes and other platforms. I know some of you are already swimming in this. Please take care!

Also link is available on my bio.
But our semi-Pro, long distance video 😀, featuring @chandlerdmoore and @obamusic1 will premier still at 6pm Nigerian time.
Go listen and be blessed.

Warning!!!
Be careful towards the end. As it can make you high and tongue talking !
Hallelujah!

Listen to the song below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is the Infantilisation of the Nigerian Youth a Deliberate Move by the Government?

Rita Chidinma: How Mothers Can Contribute to Nation Building

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop

“The People’s Oncologist” Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php