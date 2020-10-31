This Israella Kobla Collection Is The Perfect Mix of Structured & Sultry

William ‘Willyverse’ Ukoh reimagined Ghanaian-Canadian brand israella KOBLA Freed from CAPTIVITY collection in a brand new lookbook, as part of his #AgeOfAesthetics initiative. The brand describes itself as ‘Redefining minimalism through structure and bold femininity’ and Willyverse definitely encapsulated the brand ethos in this supremely feminine lookbook.

On his Instagram he shared:

In the summer, I started an initiative, Age of Aesthetics.

As a way to give back to the community, I offered to creative direct and photograph (pro bono) a young, black designer’s lookbook. That designer ended up being @emefa_ik for her brand @israellakobla An amazing team came together to make this possible

The designer Emefa added on her personal account:

Back in August I got the amazing opportunity to shoot our look book with @willyverse as part of his #AGEOFAESTHETICS initiative for black designers. WILL put together a PHENOMENAL team of black creatives and I’m so happy to share some of the magic that was created that day! The energy on set that day was indescribable and I’m so grateful that our paths crossed

Watch the behind the scenes/setup process here:

Check out the full look book below:

@israellakobla

Credits

Brand: @israellakobla

Photography and set design @willyverse

Stylist: @queenetteolu

Style Assistant: @stpierrestyles

MUA: @loveminebeauty

Hair: @musehb

Model: @maliyah.corridon

