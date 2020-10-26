Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Tolulope “Tolu” Davids, the CEO of Instiq Professional Services, a leading provider of tech solutions to financial, educational and health institutions of all sizes in Africa.

Tolu started his career in Nigeria’s banking sector, working in the banking software application support team in our bank, and as manager in another.

He joined a professional services firm as Lead Consultant (FCUBS). He later co-founder Forever Gardens Limited, an agro-investment company in Nigeria.

Tolu is also the CEO of EazziCash, a finance company with focus on providing quick fund solutions to the poor and the middle class segment of the population. What EazziCash does is that it gives its customers the opportunity to access funds quickly without dealing with the challenging process of obtaining loans from commercial banks. Customers can also easily turn their assets to cash.

Tolu’s Instiq also provides IT consulting, training, dev-ops outsourcing, and core banking services to its customers. Instiq has 10 products in its portfolio that serves organisations across different sectors in Nigeria and Africa.

Tolu holds a bachelors degree in Computer Science from the University of Ado-Ekiti and a Masters in Business Administration degree from Obafemi Awolowo University.

In 2020, Tolu’s Instiq was one of the 10 finalists who pitched at Forbes Nigeria Summit, the culmination of its first Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria. The program had 200 participants with 10 pitching on the final day.

We celebrate Tolu for being an inspiration in entrepreneurship and we’re rooting for him and his team!