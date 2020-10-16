Music
New Video: TY Bello feat. Pastor Sola Fola-Alade – A Generation That Soars (Spontaneous Worship )
Watch the new episode of TY Bello‘s spontaneous worship series tagged “A Generation That Soars” featuring Pastor Sola Fola-Alade.
Credits:
Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions
Keys by George Ade Alao and ChukwuCharles
Mixed and mastered by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions
Performed by Pastor Sola Fola-Alade and TY Bello
Filmed by Taiwo Apatira and Adelodun Akinwale
Edited by Oyakhire Russel
Watch below: