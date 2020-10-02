With Love from Congo! Enjoy Grace & Fidel’s Congolese Wedding

Congolese couple, Grace and Fidel had a beautiful wedding ceremony in Tucson, Arizona. Each moment of their day was brilliantly captured by Maxwell Jennings. The ceremony started with the outdoor joining of the couple before they proceeded to the fun-filled reception.

Their wedding reception was filled with so much fun and beautiful memories. Right from the bridal party entrance to the mother-son dance, the fashion show and then the dance battle, the #Gradel2020 wedding was lit in every way.

See all the beautiful highlights captured below:

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings