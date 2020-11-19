Meet the 34 Finalists Competing in the 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant

40 beautiful women from all parts of the country were initially selected for this year’s Miss Tourism Nigeria, now, 34 finalists have been shortlisted as the next titleholder. With your votes, the beauty queens will receive a straight automatic entry into TOP 15 and the chance towards becoming the NEXT Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020.

The contest is centred on celebrating the beauty of an African woman. The Miss Tourism Nigeria contest is coming up on Sunday, November 29, 2020, and the finalists are giving us the last tease before the grand finale night.

Click here to vote.

Meet the ladies: