Connect with us

Promotions

Is your Baby stylish? Participate in Avon HMO's Photo Contest & Win exciting Prizes

Promotions

Meet Blessing Amidu, the Face Behind Nigeria's Feature Length Animations - Ladybuckit & Motley Mopsters

Promotions

With KidsFirst and MeFirst Accounts, FirstBank aims to foster Financial Inclusion among Children

Events Promotions

Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Chairman celebrates the Life & Times of his Mother, Regina Ugoye Chukwuka (Nne Ora) | 1920 – 2020

Promotions

SME Spotlight 2.0 is here & you can win 1 Million Naira + Free Business Support - Here's how you can participate

Promotions

The New, Bold & Graceful 'Geely Emgrand X7 Sport' is set for the Nigerian Market this November | Anticipate

Promotions

Here are 3 reasons why Motomart should be your go-to Place for Affordable Luxury Furniture, Sanitary Wares & Building Materials

Promotions

Here's why Cubana Chief Priest is an Embodiment of the Glenmorangie Character

Promotions

Get the best deals on Kids Fashion in the Ruff N Tumble Black Friday Sale

Events Promotions

The Premiere of Teniola Olatoni's 'The New Normal' was all Shades of Fun & We have Photos

Promotions

Is your Baby stylish? Participate in Avon HMO’s Photo Contest & Win exciting Prizes

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For the third year running, leading health management organization, Avon HMO is celebrating maternal and infant health, and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

From November 16th – 25th, mothers are encouraged to show off their babies on Instagram and stand the chance to win exclusive mom & baby photoshoots, special baby hampers and shopping vouchers in the company’s Avon Baby 2020 contest.

But what’s the catch this year? In 2019, parents were asked to post funny resumés highlighting their babies’ unique attributes. This year’s task takes the excitement further as they’re looking for the most fashionable babies to clinch the prize.

So if you have an Avon baby between 3 months to 3 years old, who you think can give the likes of Ebuka and Naomi Campbell a run for their money, it’s time to get in on the action.

How to participate

  • Glam up your baby (between 3 months & 3 years old), upload his/her picture with a creative heart-warming caption on Instagram and tag @avonhmo
  • Use the #AvonBaby2020 in your caption and invite your friends to follow @avonhmo and like the reposted photo.

Winners will be selected based on the most stylish picture and popularity of the post on our Instagram page.

Terms and Conditions

  • You must be following @avonhmo to qualify
  • Your baby must be aged between 3 months -3 years
  • Include your baby’s Avon ID in your post caption to increase your chances of winning
  • Double entries will not be accepted
  • Fake likes will lead to disqualificationThat’s all! So, hurry, follow @avonhmo on Instagram, prep your baby model and you could be one of the lucky winners in the Avon Baby 2020 contest.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: These Tips Will Help You Find Joy from Within

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Chinua Achebe, A Man Of The People

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens
Advertisement
css.php