A Forever Kind Of Love! AY Makun and Mabel celebrate 12 Years of Marriage

AY Makun and wife, Mabel are celebrating 12 years of marriage today, and to mark the special occasion, the couple took to their Instagram to pen down lovely messages to each other.

The two showered each other with love and praises. AY wrote:

It’s been a meaningful 12 years out of the 16 years of knowing you. @realmabelmakun your love has been my strength through difficult times. Your genuine care has always been my spirit to live and work extra hard for us all. Your tears and smiles are my motivation to make you happier every single day. Having you by my side forever is my only wish on this special moment. Happy 12th year anniversary my love. #forevertogether❤

Mabel wrote this beautiful note:

So much we have been through together in the last 12 years of marriage and 16 years of knowing each other but through it all,we have stayed strong and committed to loving each other more as the days go by. It is not by our power nor might but by the spirit of God almighty. Happy anniversary to us,God keep and protect you dearest husband of mine @aycomedian ❤️❤️